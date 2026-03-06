Is Uber and Joby Aviation's Collaboration Truly the Future of Flight?

Key Points

Joby Aviation makes what amount to air taxis.

Uber Technologies provides a service that lets customers hail rides.

Uber and Joby are partnering to make accessing air taxis as easy as a tap on an app.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is one of several companies working to build electric vertical-lift short-haul aircraft. It is an interesting concept, since these vehicles amount to air taxis.

The recent announcement that Joby is teaming up with Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) seems like a perfect combination, given that Uber provides an app that, effectively, allows you to quickly and easily hail a ride. Is this the future of flight?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What does Joby Aviation do?

Joby doesn't generate much revenue right now. However, it spends huge sums of money on research and development. That tracks, since it is trying to build a type of aircraft that doesn't really exist right now. There are other companies trying to do the same thing, but they are all basically still working to get their aircraft approved for commercial use.

Put simply, Joby is a money-losing start-up still trying to prove that it has a viable technology to offer the world. That said, things are moving forward with regulators, and it increasingly looks like Joby -- and some of its peers -- are on the cusp of carrying their first passengers. It expects to carry customers later in 2026 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, with the longer-term goal of gaining approval in the U.S. market.

What does Uber do?

Uber, by contrast, has a well-established business. It uses an app to connect drivers with passengers, and it disrupted the taxi business. So, it makes complete sense that Uber would want to pair up with a company that operates an air taxi service. And it is logical for a company like Joby to start out by pairing up with Uber, effectively gaining access to its large customer base.

This could be a very good combination, but will it upend the aerospace industry as we know it? No, probably not. While air taxis are exciting, they will be most useful in regions that face traffic congestion. Thus, they are most likely to be offered in and around large cities.

Their range limits their usefulness beyond a small geographic area. So, if you want to fly from New York to Los Angeles, you will still need to get into a regular airplane. However, there is a chance that Joby and Uber could materially alter the way people travel in metropolitan areas.

Is Joby worth buying?

For Uber, this partnership is a pretty low-risk way to expand its business. Right now, the deal isn't likely to be particularly meaningful and won't be for a long time. This partnership isn't a strong reason to buy Uber.

In fact, the entire concept of an air taxi service still has to be proven, and it could ultimately fail to meet expectations. That's important to consider when you examine Joby Aviation's stock.

As noted, Joby remains a money-losing start-up. Even after carrying its first commercial customers, it will remain mired in red ink. And that isn't likely to change for at least a few more years as it continues to work toward gaining broader approval of its aircraft.

The stock has also been highly volatile. Over the past year, it is up 40% and also down 50% from its 52-week high. Only the most aggressive growth investors should consider the stock right now. But it might make sense for less aggressive investors to keep it on their watch lists.

If air taxis succeed, the long-term opportunity could span decades. That's because Joby Aviation will not only build its own air taxi services but will likely also become an aircraft supplier to other companies. The Uber agreement could help speed up the realization of the opportunity, but the real opportunity isn't tied to just this one agreement.

Should you buy stock in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,066!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,072!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 6, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.