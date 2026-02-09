Markets
Uber To Acquire Getir's Delivery Portfolio In Turkiye

February 09, 2026 — 06:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Mubadala Investment Co. announced Monday an agreement for Uber to acquire Getir's delivery portfolio in Turkiye, including food, grocery, retail, and water delivery, subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions.

This deal represents another milestone in Uber's continued investment in Turkiye, bringing together Getir and Trendyol Go delivery into the Uber family and further reinforcing Uber's commitment to Turkiye.

Following the closing of the deal, Uber plans to combine the unique strengths of Getir and Trendyol Go, increasing selection for consumers, supporting more delivery opportunities for couriers, and driving increased demand to restaurants and retailers across Turkiye.

Getir consumers will continue to access delivery services through the Getir Super App, but with the benefit of more restaurants from Trendyol Go. Additionally, Trendyol Go customers will be able to access Getir's grocery offerings directly through the Trendyol Go app.

