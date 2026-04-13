Uber & Ace Hardware Collaborate on Delivery Business: Upside in Store?

In line with its efforts to expand the delivery business, Uber Technologies (UBER) announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Ace Hardware, aimed at bringing more than 3,700 Ace Hardware locations across all 50 states to the Uber Eats platform.

The collaboration of Uber’s delivery technology with Ace’s widespread network footprint is likely to help consumers get their home improvement essentials delivered at their doorstep through few clicks on the Uber Eats app.

The deal reflects Uber Eats’ constant focus on expanding beyond food delivery into everyday retail categories, which include home improvement, beauty, electronics, and more. We would like to remind investors that in 2025, Uber Eats witnessed more than 1,000 new retailers globally and more than 50,000 retail locations across the United States getting added to its platform.

Last year, Uber inked a deal with retailer Best Buy BBY for on-demand delivery. The deal brought consumer electronics from more than 800 stores to the Uber Eats platform. Uber Eats is the online food ordering and delivery platform of the company. Following the tie-up, Best Buy customers throughout the United States are eligible to order a wide range of electronics, appliances and tech essentials on Uber Eats for delivery to their doorsteps.

The Best Buy deal apart, Uber’s agreements with discount retailers Dollar General (DG) and Dollar Tree (DLTR) were also on the same customer-friendly lines. The tie-up with Dollar General ensured that its more than 14,000 locations arrived on the Uber Eats platform. Following the association with Dollar General, customers are using the Uber Eats app to order food, beverages and other essentials.

The deal with Dollar Tree has also enhanced UBER’s retail delivery capabilities by adding nearly 9,000 stores to the Uber Eats platform. The partnership with Dollar Tree ensures that customers across states can easily access affordable items of everyday use, ranging from party supplies to cosmetics and home essentials for on-demand delivery.

UBER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UBER have lost in double digits over the past six months. Courtesy of the downbeat performance, UBER’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet-Services industry over the same time frame.

UBER’s Six-Month Price Comparison

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From a valuation standpoint, UBER trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales of 2.38X. UBER is inexpensive compared with its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 and 2027 earnings has increased in the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UBER's Zacks Rank

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.