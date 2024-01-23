U2U Network Initiate The U2U Spring Hackathon - Sponsored By AWS To Promote Globally Startup Spirit

Hanoi, Vietnam - In a significant move to ignite the burgeoning Web3 scene and nurture the startup ecosystem, U2U Network joins forces with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch the "U2U Spring Hackathon." The hackathon, with a prize pool of $82.000 and backed by over 100 technology's well-known media partners, marks the big leap for this kind at SEA aiming poised to become a cornerstone for aspiring developers and innovators.

Behind The Revolution Initiative: Convergence of Brightest Minds

Positioned as a new era in technological competition in Vietnam, the U2U Spring Hackathon transcends traditional coding competitions. It aims to be a vibrant arena where developers from across the globe converge, fueled by AWS's robust cloud infrastructure and U2U Network's blockchain expertise. This synergy will empower teams to develop groundbreaking solutions across Web3, DeFi, NFTs, and the metaverse. With a substantial prize pool of $82,000, this digital competition is a beacon of innovation, set to catalyze the next wave of global Web3 startups.

At the heart of this initiative are U2U Network and AWS, combining their expertise to provide a unique platform for participants. U2U Network brings its revolutionary DAG-based-chain and EVM-compatible that is tailored to real-world applications with infinite scalability and decentralization on demands. U2U Network is the reliable infrastructure for Web3 ecosystems, it facilitates complex, high-performance decentralized applications with unmatched security and efficiency, as informed on their website.

In tandem, AWS offers its expansive cloud infrastructure, known as the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS serves millions globally, offering over 200 fully featured services. It is the backbone that empowers everything from burgeoning startups to sprawling enterprises and government agencies, driving innovation at an unmatched pace.

AWS joins forces with U2U Network and U2U Venture Builder to synergy developing groundbreaking solutions through the U2U Spring Hackathon.

This Hackathon is also an event marking the leap of U2U Venture Builder, a comprehensive incubator model aimed at supporting the building of potential technology unicorns. Simultaneously, it helps SME enterprises develop comprehensively, improving management, technology, and business capacity. Together with U2U Network, U2U Venture Builder aspires to bring synergistic power as a comprehensive resource to motivate teams participating in this hackathon.

Moreover, the U2U Spring Hackathon is joining forces with the giants as Strategy Partners, such as CMC Telecom (Vietnam's Big5 telecommunications), Klaytn (Kakao's subsidiaries), Web3Space,... The massive scale of this hackathon is also reflected through the backing of more than 100 Media Partners, which are well-known in both Web2 and Web3, such as Bmoon, WowDAO, Web3 Daily, OffChain, BlockPR, etc.

Calling All Visionaries: Forge Your Mark in Web3

The U2U Spring Hackathon is tailored for a diverse audience, from mid-level Web3 developers to independent coders and digital creators. It offers a rare opportunity for participants to engage with industry leaders, gain hands-on experience with the latest technologies in blockchain and Web3, and network with peers and professionals. The event is expected to serve as a launchpad for innovative ideas and projects that could shape the future of technology.

The innovation journey began with the Kick-Off Event on January 18, 2024, at AWS's office, bringing together industry leaders, investors, and aspiring Web3 founders for an event of networking and inspiration. Following the launch, registered participants will embark on a 3-month competition. They will team up to solve their chosen challenges with access to exclusive workshops, mentorship from seasoned blockchain veterans, and technical support from U2U Network and AWS experts.

(From left) Mr. Lew Tran - CTO of U2U Network, Mr. Le Thai Duong - CEO of U2U Venture Builder, and the representative of Memetaverse and CMC Telecom at the Kick-Off Event of the U2U Spring Hackathon.

U2U Network and U2U Venture Builder, as the organizers, place the goal to onboard over 500 developers into Southeast Asia's technology arena and support mass-adopting their ideas in real-world applications. The U2U Spring Hackathon is positioned as the beginning of a larger series of Hackathons that will be implemented which aims to launch more than 50 high-quality projects in 2024.

This event is more than just a competition; it represents a significant step in Vietnam's journey towards becoming a hub for technological innovation, particularly in blockchain and Web3 development. The U2U Spring Hackathon is expected to draw not only local talent but also international experts, fostering an exchange of ideas and expertise that is pivotal for the growth of Vietnam's tech industry.

With the U2U Spring Hackathon, Vietnam positions itself at the forefront of the global tech scene, particularly in the rapidly evolving world of blockchain and Web3 technologies. This event is not only a competition but a celebration of innovation, creativity, and the future of technology. As the date of the hackathon approaches, anticipation within the tech community builds, marking the U2U Spring Hackathon as a landmark event in Vietnam's technological history.

Registration for the U2U Spring Hackathon is now open. Join now and get ready to be part of this Web3 revolution and leave your mark in the tech world.

