U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Down To 222,000

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged slightly lower in the week ended November 12th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 222,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 226,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 225,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 221,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised average of 219,000.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.