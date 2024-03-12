United States Steel Corporation X announced a strategic investment in Freespace Robotics, a company based in Pittsburgh that specializes in robotic storage and retrieval systems. This investment is designed to support Freespace's efforts in talent acquisition, retention and the attraction of new professionals to the region.

U.S. Steel stressed that the investment in Freespace Robotics reflects its commitment to fostering innovation while boosting the regional economy and its workforce. With Freespace's ambitious growth plans centered in U.S. Steel’s hometown, this investment underscores its dedication to positioning the region as an innovation hub both domestically and globally. As part of the investment, Jim Cook, director of strategy & corporate development at U.S. Steel, will join Freespace Robotics' board of directors.

Freespace Robotics is renowned for its autonomous storage system, which employs robots to store and retrieve goods in novel ways. Its robots can handle multiple goods simultaneously, accommodate various sizes of goods and perform storage and retrieval tasks in a single action. The investment from U.S. Steel will enable Freespace to conduct pilot programs, establish manufacturing facilities in the region and expand its team.

The warehouse automation market, spanning applications in warehousing, retail, and logistics, is experiencing rapid growth. In the United States alone, it is forecasted to register a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than 15% through 2028 and reach aglobal marketvalue of $44 billion by the same year.

Freespace Robotics has emphasized the region's rich history of industrial innovation and the importance of nurturing local talent. U.S. Steel acknowledges the significance of fostering an innovation ecosystem locally, leveraging hometown talent for mutual benefit.

U.S. Steel highlighted the pivotal role of advanced technologies in constructing resilient and efficient supply chains, commending Freespace Robotics for its leadership and innovation in the field.

Freespace Robotics operates within Carnegie Foundry, a Robotics and AI venture studio based in Pittsburgh, in collaboration with the National Robotics Engineering Center (NREC) at Carnegie Mellon University. NREC combines decades of expertise in applied R&D in autonomy with strategic partnerships to bring cutting-edge technology solutions to market. U.S. Steel is a significant investor in Carnegie Foundry.

U.S. Steel’s shares have rallied 75.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 12.1% rise.



