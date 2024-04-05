News & Insights

U.S. Employment Surges Much More Than Expected In March

April 05, 2024 — 08:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed employment in the U.S. shot up by much more than expected in the month of March.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment spiked by 303,000 jobs in March after surging by a downwardly revised 270,000 jobs in February.

Economists had expected employment to jump by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 275,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent in March from 3.9 percent in February, while economists had expected the unemployment rate to come in unchanged.

