U.S. Durable Goods Orders Slump More Than Expected In December

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a sharp pullback in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods fell by more than expected in the month of December.

The Commerce Department durable goods orders slumped by 0.9 percent in December after soaring by an upwardly revised 3.2 percent in November.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to decrease by 0.5 percent compared to the 2.6 percent spike that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding the steep drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.4 percent in December after jumping by 1.1 percent in November. Ex-transportation orders were expected to increase by 0.5 percent.

