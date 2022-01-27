Markets
USD

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Slump More Than Expected In December

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a sharp pullback in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods fell by more than expected in the month of December.

The Commerce Department durable goods orders slumped by 0.9 percent in December after soaring by an upwardly revised 3.2 percent in November.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to decrease by 0.5 percent compared to the 2.6 percent spike that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding the steep drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.4 percent in December after jumping by 1.1 percent in November. Ex-transportation orders were expected to increase by 0.5 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular