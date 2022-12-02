U.S. Corporate Bond ETFs Benefiting from Attractive Valuations

According to fund managers, investors are pouring money back into U.S. corporate credit due to a combination of higher yields and attractive valuations. Salim Ramji, global head of exchange-traded funds and index investments at BlackRock told the Reuters Global Markets Forum, "We are at the beginning of a rotation as investors come back into credit. With the rapid move in front-end rates, the curve has repriced credit to attractive levels." This has benefited fixed-income ETFs such as the iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) and the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which are on track for quarterly gains in the fourth quarter after falling 20% and 14% respectively this year. Jim Leaviss, chief investment officer for public fixed income at M&G Investments added "We don't know exactly when the peak in inflation will be, but I think that's not a million miles away. If we're at this turning point then the entry-level you get by buying investment-grade credit in the (United) States looks really attractive." Ramji also said that “The jump in bond yields has also made corporate credit more attractive to investors looking for income after years of low-interest rates.”

Finsum:A combination of attractive valuations and higher yields has made U.S. corporate credit ETFs more enticing for investors.

corporate credit

ETFs

fixed income

valuations

