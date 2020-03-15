U.S. Coronavirus Cases Now Exceed 3,000

Johns Hopkins reports 3,244 coronavirus cases in the U.S. Sunday, up 672 cases from the 2,572 reported about 24 hours ago. Stock futures fell into the red Sunday night.

Johns Hopkins reports 3,244 coronavirus cases in the U.S. Sunday, up 672 cases from the 2,572 reported about 24 hours ago. Stock futures fell into the red Sunday night.

The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering on Sunday reported 3,244 Covid-19 coronavirus infections in the U.S., up 672 cases from the 2,572 reported about 24 hours ago.

The World Health Organization reported 414 new cases diagnosed in the U.S. Saturday, up from 277 cases diagnosed Friday, bringing the total number of cases in American reported by the WHO to 1,678.

The Hopkins numbers are consistently higher than numbers reported on WHO daily situations reports. Part of the reason is timing. The Hopkins database is updated more frequently. Time doesn't appear to account for the entire gap. Some data transmission or counting methodology likely contributes to differences.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_96c3f9267e8199efb98c576e.json

Globally, the trends and totals of the two databases, overall, closely track one another. Hopkins reports 162,687 total coronavirus cases around the world, compared with 153,517 cases tallied by the WHO.

The Hopkins data also include recovery figures. The center reports that more than 75,620 people have recovered from the viral infection. About 3,600 people recovered over the past 24 hours.

Outside of China, according to the WHO, the number of new cases diagnosed totaled 10,955 Sunday, up from 9,751 reported Saturday. It’s the first time new cases topped 10,000.

The rise in the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. and Europe is part of the reason President Trump announced a European travel ban Wednesday and then declared a national state of emergency Friday, freeing up funds for mitigation and containment, among other things.

The Hopkins database also tracks U.S. cases by state. Within the U.S., Hopkins reports, New York has the most confirmed cases, passing Washington state Sunday. New York reports 729 cases. Washington state reports 642 cases. California, the state with the third-highest total, reports 374 cases.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_412992e9a73a2324773f38b3.json

The U.S., according to Hopkins, is one of 13 countries with more than 1,000 confirmed cases. China has the most reported cases. Italy has the most reported cases in Europe at more than 21,000. Iran has reported almost 14,000 cases.

Based on Hopkins data, the mortality rate for coronavirus in China is about 3.8%. Outside of China, mortality rates are about 3.3%. When questioned this past week. WHO officials said octogenarians and people with existing medical conditions were far more at risk than younger, healthier portions of the population.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_799c46cc73d94c5b9cb52f2c.json

The coronavirus continues to fuel stock market volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,985 points, or 9.3% Friday, but remains down about 21% in March. The S&P 500 is off 20%. The Nasdaq Composite has fallen about 19%.

There looks to be no end to volatility for now. U.S. stock futures are in the red again, pointing to a lower open Monday. Dow futures, for instance, are off about 3%.

Sunday evening, the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates and announced emergency liquidity measures to help support American businesses squeezed by falling demand.

Here is a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, coronavirus website.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.