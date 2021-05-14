Markets
USD

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Unexpectedly Deteriorates In May

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiment in the U.S. has unexpectedly decreased in the month of May, according to preliminary data released by the University of Michigan on Friday.

The report showed the consumer sentiment index dropped to 82.8 in May from 88.3 in April. The decrease surprised economists, who had expected the index to rise to 90.4.

"Consumer confidence in early May tumbled due to higher inflation--the highest expected year-ahead inflation rate as well as the highest long term inflation rate in the past decade," said Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin

He added, "The average of net price mentions for buying conditions for homes, vehicles, and household durables were more negative than any time since the end of the last inflationary era in 1980."

However, Curtin predicted that consumer spending would continue to advance despite higher prices due to pent-up demand and record saving balances.

The report showed the current economic conditions index slid to 90.8 in May from 97.2 in April, while the index of consumer expectations fell to 77.6 from 82.7.

On the inflation front, one-year inflation expectations jumped to 4.6 percent in May from 3.4 percent in April. Five-year inflation expectations also rose to 3.1 percent from 2.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular