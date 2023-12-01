News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Construction Spending Climbs More Than Expected In October

December 01, 2023 — 10:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Construction spending in the U.S. rose by more than expected in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday, although the report also showed a downward revision to the increase in construction spending in September.

The Commerce Department said construction spending climbed by 0.6 percent to an annual rate of $2.027 trillion in October after rising by 0.2 percent to a revised rate of $2.015 trillion in September.

Economists had expected construction spending to rise by 0.4 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.

The report said spending on private construction advanced by 0.7 percent to an annual rate of $1.579 trillion in October.

Spending on residential construction jumped by 1.2 percent to a rate of $884.4 billion, and spending on non-residential construction inched up by 0.1 percent to a rate of $694.8 billion.

The Commerce Department said spending on public construction also edged up by 0.2 percent during the month to an annual rate of $447.8 billion.

Spending on educational construction rose by 0.4 percent to a rate of $97.2 billion, offsetting a 0.3 percent drop in spending on highway construction to a rate of $132.0 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.