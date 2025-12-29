Markets
UCAR

U Power Unit Partners With Whale Logistics

December 29, 2025 — 09:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - U Power Ltd. (UCAR), a Chinese manufacturer of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations, Monday announced that its subsidiary U SWAP Company Limited, has entered into a strategic partnership with Whale Logistics Co., Ltd. Of Thailand to promote the deployment of commercial battery-swapping electric trucks in Thailand.

U Power has secured an order for 1,000 battery-swapping electric vehicles with the first delivery of 30 units planned for April 2026.

Through this collaboration, the Company aims to establish a replicable commercial model to accelerate the adoption of U Power's smart battery-swapping solutions in additional markets, the company said in a statement.

Further this partnership is expected to mark the launch of U Power's long-term growth strategy for the deployment of battery-swapping commercial trucks in South East Asia as well.

Currently, UCAR is trading at $1.67, down 0.92% on the Nasdaq.

