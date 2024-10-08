News & Insights

Markets
UCAR

U Power Posts Wider Loss In H1 - Quick Facts

October 08, 2024 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U Power (UCAR) posted a net loss of RMB 26.5 million in the first half of 2024, compared with a loss of RMB 7.2 million, last year. Loss per share was RMB 7.42, compared with a loss of RMB 6.88.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, total revenues increased by 595.7% year over year to RMB 13.2 million. Product sales revenues were RMB 12.4 million in the first half of 2024.

Jia Li, CEO and Chairman of the Board, said, "In the first half of fiscal year 2024, our business achieved 595.7% year-over-year revenue growth. This growth stemmed from increased orders from both existing clients and new customers for our battery-swapping stations as the economy continued to gradually recover following the COVID-19 pandemic."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UCAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.