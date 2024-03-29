News & Insights

Markets
UCAR

U Power Limited Declares 1-for-100 Reverse Share Split

March 29, 2024 — 04:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U Power Limited (UCAR), a Chinese vehicle sourcing service provider, on Friday announced a 1-for-100 reverse share split.

The company noted that no fractional shares will be issued in connection with the share consolidation, and all fractional shares resulting from the share consolidation will be rounded up to the whole number of shares. 

At the opening of trading on April 3, U Power's shares will begin trading on a post-share consolidation basis on the Nasdaq under the same symbol, "UCAR,"  with a new CUSIP number of G9520U116.

The company added that the share consolidation is being implemented primarily to regain compliance with Nasdaq rules related to the minimum bid price per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UCAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.