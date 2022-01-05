U Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $122.42, changing hands as low as $119.71 per share. Unity Software Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of U shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, U's low point in its 52 week range is $76 per share, with $210 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.01.

