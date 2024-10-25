News & Insights

U-BX Technology receives noncompliance letter from Nasdaq

October 25, 2024 — 04:35 pm EDT

U-BX Technology (UBXG) announced that it has received written notifications from Nasdaq on October 21. The notification letters advised the company that for the last 31 consecutive business days, the minimum closing bid price per share for the company’s ordinary shares was below the $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The notification letters also advised the company that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities, or MVLS, of the company was below the $35M requirement for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2).

