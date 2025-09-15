Markets
Tyson Foods To Remove High Fructose Corn Syrup In Production Of Branded Products

September 15, 2025 — 09:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods said the company's goal is to stop using High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sucralose, BHA/BHT and Titanium Dioxide in the production of branded products in the U.S. by the end of 2025. These brands include Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Wright, State Fair, Aidells, ibp and others.

The company said this voluntary initiative aligns with Tyson Foods' Core Values of feeding families and the nation with trusted food products. The company noted that the ingredients being removed are FDA approved and safe to use.

