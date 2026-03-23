Tyson Foods Prepared Foods Unit Solid: Can It Drive Margins?

Tyson Foods, Inc.’s TSN Prepared Foods segment is increasingly emerging as a key lever for margin stability, helping offset volatility in its commodity-driven businesses.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the segment delivered solid growth, with sales rising 8.1% year over year, driven by volume gains, favorable channel mix and pass-through pricing. Segment operating income improved to $338 million, reflecting steady progress in profitability.



A notable driver behind this performance is Tyson Foods’ ability to gain market share across both retail and foodservice channels. Branded products continue to outperform the broader category, supported by increased marketing investments and expanded distribution. Management noted multiple consecutive quarters of share gains, highlighting consistent execution in brand-building and innovation.



However, margin expansion remains gradual. While pricing is helping offset elevated input costs, particularly in beef and pork trim, there is an inherent lag in fully passing these through, especially in formula-priced foodservice contracts. This dynamic continues to temper the pace of margin recovery despite solid top-line momentum.



Operational improvements are also beginning to take hold. Enhanced supply-chain planning, improved plant efficiencies and stronger fill rates are contributing to incremental cost benefits, aligning with Tyson Foods’ multi-year strategy to improve profitability through disciplined execution.



Looking ahead, management expects the Prepared Foods segment to generate adjusted operating income in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion for fiscal 2026, supported by ongoing operational discipline and continued investments in brands and innovation. The company continues to focus on expanding distribution and strengthening its presence across retail and foodservice channels. The segment’s performance will likely depend on the pace of pricing realization, input cost trends and TSN’s ability to sustain operational efficiencies.

Tyson Foods’ Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 8.1% in the past six months against the broader Consumer Staples sector and the industry’s decline of 1.3% and 20.8%, respectively. TSN has also outperformed the S&P 500 index’s decline of 1.4% during the same period.

TSN Stock's Past 6 Months Performance



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Is Tyson Foods a Value Play Stock?

Tyson Foods currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 13.85, which is up from the industry average of 11.87. This valuation places the stock at a premium relative to peers, indicating broader market expectations around its business stability and ability to navigate current cost and demand dynamics.

TSN P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Better-Ranked Stocks

The Hershey Company HSY engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.8% and 30.1%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.2%, on average.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 39.9% and 44.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). US Foods Holding delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

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Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.