Tyson Foods Launches Simple Ingredient Nuggets to Meet Consumer Demand for Simplified Nutrition

Tyson Foods launches Simple Ingredient Nuggets, featuring all-natural chicken and high protein, available in Original and Spicy flavors.

Quiver AI Summary

Tyson Foods has announced the launch of its new product, Tyson® Simple Ingredient Nuggets, which reflect the company's commitment to consumer-driven innovation. These nuggets are made with 100% all-natural white meat chicken, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, and simple seasonings, featuring no gluten or added sugar while delivering 23 grams of protein and only 1-2 grams of carbs per serving. Available in Original and Spicy varieties, the fully cooked nuggets can be prepared in just six minutes using an air fryer, and are suitable for quick meals or family dinners. The Original flavor is now available in select stores, with the Spicy variety set to launch soon. Tyson Foods, founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, has a long history of providing high-quality food products.

Introduction of Tyson® Simple Ingredient Nuggets aligns with consumer demand for high-protein, simple-label products.

The product reflects Tyson Foods' commitment to innovation and adaptation to market trends.

Convenient preparation method (ready in just six minutes) enhances appeal for busy families and individuals.

New product variety (Spicy) launching soon provides consumers with more options, potentially increasing market reach.

Introduction of a new product may suggest that the company is responding to competitive pressures in the market, indicating potential vulnerabilities in its existing product lineup.

The emphasis on "simplified labels" could imply previous products were considered overly complicated or unappealing to consumers, reflecting a need for improvement in the company's labeling strategy.

The launch of the nuggets in select stores may indicate a limited rollout that could hinder immediate market impact and potentially affect consumer perception if availability becomes an issue.

FAQ

What are Tyson® Simple Ingredient Nuggets made of?

Tyson Simple Ingredient Nuggets are made with 100% all-natural white meat chicken, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, and simple seasonings.

What flavors are available for the Simple Ingredient Nuggets?

The nuggets are available in two flavors: Original and Spicy, with Spicy launching soon.

How much protein do Tyson Simple Ingredient Nuggets contain?

Each serving of Tyson Simple Ingredient Nuggets contains 23 grams of protein.

How can I cook Tyson Simple Ingredient Nuggets?

The nuggets can be cooked in an air fryer, oven, or microwave, taking just six minutes to prepare.

Where can I buy Tyson Simple Ingredient Nuggets?

Tyson Simple Ingredient Nuggets are available now in select stores, with the Original flavor currently on shelves.

We have seen 429 institutional investors add shares of $TSN stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $67.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Pooran Sharma from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $61.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Kenneth Goldman from JP Morgan set a target price of $61.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Thomas Palmer from Citigroup set a target price of $60.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $58.0 on 02/04/2025

SPRINGDALE, Ark., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, a world-class food company with a 90-year legacy of nourishing families, is proud to unveil its newest innovation:



Tyson



®



Simple Ingredient Nuggets



. This product marks a new moment in our long-standing commitment to consumer-first innovation, built directly from the evolving desires of today’s shoppers for simplified labels, high protein and uncompromising taste.





The nuggets are made with:









100% all-natural white meat chicken











Mozzarella and parmesan cheeses











Simple, savory seasonings











No gluten, no added sugar











23 grams of protein and just 1–2 grams of total carbs per serving





















With two craveable varieties,



Original



and



Spicy



, these nuggets are designed to help meet the moment: whether it’s a quick lunch, a post-practice protein boost or a family dinner on a busy weeknight. The nuggets come fully cooked and are ready to eat after just six minutes in the air fryer. They can also be heated in the oven or microwave.









Tyson







Simple Ingredient Nuggets are available now in select stores in the Original flavor, with Spicy launching soon.









About Tyson Foods, Inc.







Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson



®



, Jimmy Dean



®



, Hillshire Farm



®



, Ball Park



®



, Wright



®



, State Fair



®



, Aidells



®



and ibp



®



. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members as of September 2024. Visit



www.tysonfoods.com



.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56febaa9-f5b1-40f0-bd35-a6206ae8d0a1





