Tyson Foods Inc. Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $85 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $359 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tyson Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $345 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $14.313 billion from $13.623 billion last year.

Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $85 Mln. vs. $359 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $14.313 Bln vs. $13.623 Bln last year.

