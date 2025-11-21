Markets
TSN

Tyson Foods To Close Operations At Lexington Beef Facility

November 21, 2025 — 11:36 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods announced strategic changes to its beef operations aimed at right-sizing the business and positioning it for sustainable growth.

As part of these changes, the company will end operations at its Lexington, Nebraska beef facility and transition its Amarillo, Texas beef facility to a single, full-capacity shift. To continue meeting customer demand, Tyson will increase production at other beef facilities, optimizing volumes across its broader network.

Tyson Foods acknowledges the impact these decisions will have on team members and local communities. The company is committed to supporting employees through the transition, including assistance in applying for open positions at other facilities and providing relocation benefits where applicable.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.