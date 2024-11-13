Tyro Payments Reports Strong AGM Results

Tyro Payments Ltd. (AU:TYR) has released an update.

Tyro Payments Ltd. successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting with all proposed resolutions passed by a significant majority. Key outcomes included the re-election of Director Fiona Pak-Poy and the approval of equity and performance rights for the CEO and Managing Director. This positive reception underscores investor confidence in Tyro’s strategic direction and leadership.

For further insights into AU:TYR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.