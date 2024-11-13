News & Insights

Tyro Payments Reports Strong AGM Results

November 13, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Tyro Payments Ltd. (AU:TYR) has released an update.

Tyro Payments Ltd. successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting with all proposed resolutions passed by a significant majority. Key outcomes included the re-election of Director Fiona Pak-Poy and the approval of equity and performance rights for the CEO and Managing Director. This positive reception underscores investor confidence in Tyro’s strategic direction and leadership.

