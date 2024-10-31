News & Insights

Tyro Payments Lists New Shares on ASX

October 31, 2024

Tyro Payments Ltd. (AU:TYR) has released an update.

Tyro Payments Limited has announced the quotation of 344,541 new fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its financial position and expand its market presence. Investors may find this development significant as it could influence Tyro’s stock performance.

