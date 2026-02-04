Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) Price Target Increased by 24.36% to 42.58

The average one-year price target for Tyra Biosciences (NasdaqGS:TYRA) has been revised to $42.58 / share. This is an increase of 24.36% from the prior estimate of $34.24 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $61.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.32% from the latest reported closing price of $31.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyra Biosciences. This is an decrease of 59 owner(s) or 21.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYRA is 0.85%, an increase of 30.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 57,114K shares. The put/call ratio of TYRA is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 12,199K shares representing 22.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 4,056K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alta Partners Management Company holds 3,823K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,080K shares , representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYRA by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,650K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,944K shares , representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYRA by 53.49% over the last quarter.

Canaan Partners XI holds 3,608K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.