Tyra Biosciences price target raised to $32 from $30 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) to $32 from $30 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says TYRA-300 initial clinical data “look impressive.” It increased the probability of approval in metastatic urothelial carcinoma to 45% from 35%.

