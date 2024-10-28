Tyra Biosciences price target raised to $32 from $30 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) to $32 from $30 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says TYRA-300 initial clinical data “look impressive.” It increased the probability of approval in metastatic urothelial carcinoma to 45% from 35%.
