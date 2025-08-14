Tyra Biosciences Narrows Loss in Q2

Key Points GAAP loss per share of $(0.47) for Q2 2025 was narrower than the $(0.53) analysts had expected, despite an ongoing absence of revenue.

Research and development expenses (GAAP) increased 35.0% year over year, supporting clinical trial progress.

Clinical pipeline hit milestones in bladder cancer and achondroplasia, but pivotal efficacy data is not expected before 2026.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on therapies for FGFR (fibroblast growth factor receptor) conditions, released its second quarter results on August 14, 2025. The most notable news was a net loss per share of $(0.47) (GAAP). As expected for a company without commercialized products, revenue remained at zero. Both research and development and general and administrative spending rose significantly from the previous year. Overall, the quarter reflected active clinical progress, higher expenses, and a solid cash position, but the absence of near-term revenue continues as the norm.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.47) $(0.53) $(0.32) (46.9 %) Revenue (GAAP) $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 — Research & Development Expenses $24.3 million $18.0 million 35.0 % General & Administrative Expenses $7.1 million $5.5 million 29.1 % Net Loss $28.1 million $18.7 million 50.3 %

Business Overview and Current Focus

Tyra Biosciences specializes in developing precision medicines targeting FGFR-related diseases, with an emphasis on oncology and rare skeletal disorders. The company’s main product candidates—dabogratinib, TYRA-200, and TYRA-430—are all investigational drugs focused on various advanced cancers and genetic bone conditions. Tyra leverages its proprietary SNÅP drug design platform to accelerate new therapeutic discovery and optimize compounds for selectivity and efficacy.

The company's current business focus is advancing these candidates through early- and mid-stage clinical trials, especially in areas of unmet need such as bladder cancer and achondroplasia (a genetic skeletal disorder). Key success factors for Tyra include achieving positive clinical trial results, advancing enrollment and dosing milestones, differentiating its therapies from rival drugs, and maintaining sufficient cash to support research and development without revenue from product sales.

Quarterly Developments and Key Data Points

The company’s operating expenses continued to climb as Tyra pressed ahead with more ambitious clinical trial activity. Management specifically tied this increase to start-up and enrollment activities for trials BEACH301, SURF302, and SURF431, as well as higher chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) expenses and stock compensation costs.

General and administrative expenses also rose, totaling $7.1 million for the period, a 29% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The uptick came mainly from higher personnel expenses, including non-cash stock-based compensation. The result was a net loss of $28.1 million (GAAP), about 50% higher than last year’s $18.7 million GAAP net loss, driven mostly by the expanded clinical development program.

Tyra reported "no revenue," a standard outcome for early-stage biotechnology companies whose drugs have not yet reached the market. Its earnings per share loss was $(0.47) (GAAP). Tyra ended the quarter with $296.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities—a sum management described as sufficient to fund operations through at least 2027.

On the clinical side, Tyra reached several milestones. It dosed the first patient in its Phase 2 SURF302 study for intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, and continued enrolling children with achondroplasia in its BEACH301 Phase 2 study. Early animal model data presented during the quarter showed that dabogratinib, one of the company’s top candidates, improved several bone growth measurements in preclinical models, suggesting the potential for broader skeletal disorder applications. Other ongoing programs, such as TYRA-430 and TYRA-200, have continued dosing in Phase 1 trials for advanced cancer conditions involving FGFR gene alterations.

Product Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The most advanced product family is dabogratinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor targeting FGFR3, a gene implicated in certain bladder cancers and skeletal disorders such as achondroplasia. The company is testing this therapy in several settings—bladder cancer (SURF302 and SURF301 trials) and achondroplasia (BEACH301) are the most developed, but future studies may extend to other conditions.

Other main candidates include TYRA-430, a small molecule targeting FGFR4/3 for advanced liver and other cancers, and TYRA-200, designed for multiple FGFR-driven tumors including cholangiocarcinoma (a cancer of the bile ducts). Both are in Phase 1 trials and have begun dosing patients but have yet to report meaningful human efficacy data.

The competitive field in FGFR-targeted therapy is crowded, with multiple pharmaceutical giants pushing both approved and investigational products. Tyra’s pitch is based on the selectivity and safety profile of its agents versus medications such as Janssen’s erdafitinib (Balversa) or Eli Lilly's LOXO-435. Tyra’s proprietary SNÅP platform, which uses iterative protein structure analysis and cell-based testing, remains a central part of its differentiation strategy.

Beyond product development, Tyra has built a growing intellectual property portfolio—with one granted U.S. patent, several U.S. provisional applications, and dozens of foreign filings—intended to secure freedom to operate and protect its main clinical candidates, as well as innovations emerging from its core SNÅP platform.

Outlook and Considerations for Investors

Management did not offer specific revenue or earnings forecasts for the coming quarter or fiscal year, consistent with its status as a pre-commercial biotechnology company. The company reaffirmed its expectation that its current cash resources will support runway through at least 2027.

Looking ahead, the main points to monitor are progress in clinical trial enrollment and initial results from the Phase 2 SURF302 and BEACH301 studies. Investors will also focus on Tyra’s reported cash burn and how clinical spending evolves, as trial activity intensifies. The near-term outlook hinges on operational milestones and signs of clinical differentiation, with key efficacy data not expected until at least mid-2026. TYRA does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

