Types of Power of Attorney in Illinois

In Illinois, a power of attorney (POA) is a legal document that allows one person to act on behalf of another in specific matters, such as financial transactions or healthcare decisions. The state offers several types of POAs, each designed for different purposes and levels of authority. A financial advisor can help determine which type best aligns with your financial and personal needs.

How a Power of Attorney Works in Illinois

A POA is a legal document that allows an individual, known as the agent, to make decisions or take actions on behalf of another person, called the principal.

In Illinois, a POA is particularly useful for handling financial, legal, or healthcare matters, if the principal is unable to manage them due to illness or incapacity.

The Illinois Power of Attorney Act governs these arrangements, outlining the agent's responsibilities and safeguarding the principal's interests.

The Prairie State allows you to customize a POA so that the agent can have broad authority or restrict it to specific tasks.

An estate planning attorney can help draft a POA that meets your needs goals. A financial advisor can also offer valuable estate planning support when establishing a POA. Specifically, both professionals can help you assess the financial implications of granting authority, guide you in defining the scope of powers and assist in selecting a reliable agent.

4 Types of Power of Attorney You Can Create in Illinois

In Illinois, there are different POAs that can be established to address specific needs and circumstances. These include managing financial matters, handling specific tasks, making healthcare decisions and activating only under certain conditions, which can offer you flexibility and control over your affairs. Here are four to consider:

Financial power of attorney : This POA allows someone to handle your financial matters, such as paying bills, managing investments and overseeing real estate transactions.

This POA allows someone to handle your financial matters, such as paying bills, managing investments and overseeing real estate transactions. Limited power of attorney: A limited POA is used for specific tasks or a set time frame, such as selling a house while you are unavailable. It expires automatically once the task is done or the time period ends.

A limited POA is used for specific tasks or a set time frame, such as selling a house while you are unavailable. It expires automatically once the task is done or the time period ends. Medical power of attorney : This POA lets you appoint someone to make healthcare decisions for you if you become incapacitated and cannot communicate. It helps ensure your medical preferences are carried out as intended.

This POA lets you appoint someone to make healthcare decisions for you if you become incapacitated and cannot communicate. It helps ensure your medical preferences are carried out as intended. Springing power of attorney: This POA takes effect only under specific conditions, such as incapacitation. It allows you to maintain control over your affairs until it's needed, providing clarity and peace of mind.

How to Create a Power of Attorney in Illinois

Creating a POA in Illinois can help you manage your financial, legal, or medical decisions. Here are five general steps to help you get started:

Choose the type of POA . Decide which type of POA fits your needs, such as financial, medical, or limited POA.

. Decide which type of POA fits your needs, such as financial, medical, or limited POA. Select a trusted agent. Choose someone reliable who will act in your best interest. Consider appointing a successor agent as a backup.

Choose someone reliable who will act in your best interest. Consider appointing a successor agent as a backup. Draft the POA document. Create the document following Illinois state laws. While templates are available online, consulting a legal professional can ensure accuracy and compliance.

Create the document following Illinois state laws. While templates are available online, consulting a legal professional can ensure accuracy and compliance. Sign and notarize. Sign the document along with your agent in the presence of a notary public. The document must outline the agent’s powers and include both signatures and the notary’s acknowledgment.

Sign the document along with your agent in the presence of a notary public. The document must outline the agent’s powers and include both signatures and the notary’s acknowledgment. Review and update regularly. Periodically review your POA to address any changes in your circumstances, preferences, or the agent's availability.

Bottom Line

Knowing which types of POA are available in Illinois can help you manage your estate effectively. You should review your options carefully. Choose the type based on your needs, the authority you want to grant and the reliability of your agent. And make sure that your POA complies with the legal requirements of your state.

Estate Planning Tips

A power of attorney is just one part of a comprehensive estate plan. A financial advisor can help you manage and distribute your estate based on your needs and goals. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

While it may be tempting to save some money and plan your estate by yourself, you should still be careful with these DIY estate planning pitfalls.

