Types Of CRM Applications Explained: Which One Is Best For You?

Customer relationship management (CRM) solutions have become a must-have for businesses of all kinds. It’s not enough to just deploy a CRM solution—you need to deploy the right one. But with multiple types to choose from—all of which are tuned for different objectives—making that choice can be quite intimidating. So, before you pull your wallet out, it’s worth exploring the different kinds, what they are used for and who can benefit from each type.

CRM Types Explained

Customer relationship management solutions help businesses identify, track, manage and interact with their customers. The goal is reaching more prospects, increasing and accelerating conversion rates and keeping customers satisfied and coming back for more.

We can group the multitude of CRM solutions into three primary types: operational, analytical and collaborative. Each is built to handle specific processes related to managing relationships with customers and storing customer data, like automating sales, marketing and service tasks, identifying and capitalizing on customer trends and more.

Collaborative CRM

Collaborative CRM (a.k.a. strategic CRM) centralizes customer data where marketing, sales and service professionals can see it. With visibility into all your customer communications, purchase history, service requests, notes and other details, service reps will be better prepared to solve their customers’ problems. Collaborative CRMs can even act on this information automatically to expedite service.

There are two major elements of collaborative CRM: interaction management and channel management. The first keeps track of all customer interactions, including what was communicated and how (email, face-to-face, social media, etc.), as well as any notes about the customer. Channel management leverages the insights gained through interaction management to decide which medium to communicate with which customer.

Since this data is shared across the organization, each department can act on it as needed. For example, the service department at a vehicle dealership can use sales and marketing data (like when a vehicle was sold and the customer’s preferred medium of communication) to automatically contact the customer to schedule their annual service appointment.

Operational CRM

Humans are not built for repetitive tasks. We make mistakes. We get bored. It’s why we invented machines in the first place. Operational CRM relegates to computers those boring, repetitive, clerical tasks that sales, marketing and customer service representatives dislike so much, so they can focus on what they do best and enjoy.

On the sales and marketing side of the house, operational CRM automates processes related to identifying prospects, keeping tabs on customer interactions, forecasting sales, crafting and evaluating marketing campaigns and more. As a result, sales reps can spend more time cultivating meaningful relationships with customers, while marketing professionals can target specific audiences with personalized messaging.

Analytical CRM

Analytical CRMs aggregate customer information from a variety of sources to illuminate patterns that are otherwise invisible to the human eye. This helps businesses identify, understand and capitalize on customer trends and behavior. Insights gathered can be used to generate and convert more leads, craft smarter marketing campaigns and enhance customer service. It can also help with pipeline analysis, sales forecasting, budgeting and reporting duties.

Choosing the Right One for You

In most cases, businesses will rely on more than one type of CRM. In fact, you might be able to create synergies by implementing more than one type of CRM. Insights mined from an analytical CRM can be integrated into an operational CRM to send targeted communications to customers based on specific conditions.

The right CRM recipe for you is a function of your objectives and goals. Fortunately, CRM platforms are not purpose-built—some of the best CRM software offer multiple types in one package, or via á la carte add-ons. When you decide which type(s) of CRM that you want to deploy, you have the freedom to choose the solutions that work for you without overpaying for features that you’ll never use.

Consider a Collaborative CRM if…

If your sales, marketing and service departments are distributed across several locations, or most of your client interactions occur online, then collaborative CRM is for you. Collaborative CRM is also great for businesses where multiple departments independently interact with prospects and customers throughout the sales cycle.

Businesses that aren’t comfortable with proliferating their customers’ data across the organization should avoid collaborative CRM.

Consider an Operational CRM if…

In general, businesses of all shapes and sizes can benefit from an operational CRM. It can automate simple day-to-day sales, marketing and customer service tasks, reducing mistakes and allowing staff to focus their attention on the customer. More specifically, operational CRM is a good fit in businesses with linear sales processes, or with a lot of repetitive tasks in their operations—especially when done on a large scale.

Consider an Analytical CRM if…

Analytical CRMs are a must for businesses that value data-driven decision making. Service providers and account-based sales organizations in particular can benefit from insights mined from the CRM platform, helping them identify and convert more leads. Keep in mind that analytical CRMs can be quite costly compared to their operational and collaborative counterparts, and are often much more complicated.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the major types of CRM?

Three major types of CRM are analytical, operational and collaborative. But some analysts break CRM into even more categories. Examples of other kinds not covered in this article include strategic CRM (which is sometimes referred to as collaborative CRM) and campaign management CRM.

What do I need to deploy a CRM?

Most CRM platforms can be deployed in the cloud, so you don’t need to deploy and manage your own infrastructure or be an IT whiz to get started. Once you’ve identified your goals and objectives, it’s a matter of finding a platform that aligns with your vision.

What are the benefits of using a CRM?

There are many ways in which a CRM benefits businesses and teams. For starters, they can provide a central hub for customer information, provide valuable insights, and improve collaboration between departments. A study by popular CRM platform Zoho claims that using a CRM can improve lead conversion rates by as much as 300%.

