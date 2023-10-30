Tyler's (TYL) Workforce Case Management System Chosen by NGB

Tyler Technologies TYL revealed that the Complaints Management and Adjudication Branch of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Office of the U.S. National Guard Bureau (“NGB”) has selected TYL’s Workforce Case Management application suite.

The application suite will help in establishing a centralized system for tracking and reporting complaints, which, upon implementation, will be under the supervision of NGB-DEI's Complaints Management and Adjudication Branch.

Under its Workforce Case Management application suite, Tyler will implement program management and reporting applications for military equal opportunity and civilian equal employment opportunity (EEO), Anti-Harassment and Reasonable Accommodation.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyler Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyler Technologies, Inc. Quote

The new system will establish a top-down view for tracking and reporting complaints across all military branches in all 54 U.S. states, districts and territories, serving as a unified mechanism for managing both formal and informal harassment and discrimination complaints.

The system will assist defense branches in complying with the prescribed timeframes set by the Department of Defense (DoD) and federal regulations. Meeting these timeframes is essential to ensure that these branches adhere to data tracking and reporting requirements mandated by the government. DoD agencies must share this data with the DoD Office of the Secretary of Defense and the U.S. EEO Commission in accordance with federal guidelines.

Tyler possesses significant expertise in delivering workforce case management applications within the federal sector. Presently, the company serves 35 distinct systems within the DoD, handling 80% of federal EEO claims through its software.

Furthermore, TYL is experiencing a growing momentum in the public safety market. In the second quarter of 2023, the company has struck three contracts that include cloud deployment for the State Police of Oregon, on-prem deployment for the State Highway Patrol department of Missouri and Mobile Solution for Harris County. This momentum is fueled by the company's expertise in cloud adaptation, migration and optimization, in addition to organic growth in its Software as a Service revenues.

In addition to these solutions, Tyler is also benefiting from its unified payment strategy in its Digital Solutions division, which has resulted in 132 new payment deals, adding significant value to its business model. Furthermore, during the second quarter of 2023, the company has experienced the advantages of securing new contracts, extending contract agreements and renewing existing contracts in the states of Wisconsin, Connecticut, Illinois, Idaho, New Jersey, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Tyler carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have returned 12.8% year to date.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, NetEase NTES and Dell Technologies DELL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised by 2 cents northward to $3.34 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 7 cents to $10.74 in the past 30 days.

NVIDIA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have rallied 177.1% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NetEase's third-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised downward by a penny to $1.56 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 35 cents to $6.54 per share in the past 90 days.

NTES' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 24.54%. Shares of NTES have gained 47% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's third-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 11 cents to $1.47 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 3 cents to $6.33 per share in the past 30 days.

Dell’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 39.52%. Shares of DELL have climbed 64% year to date.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.