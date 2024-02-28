Tyler (TYL) to Support Kentucky's Medical Cannabis Program

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL has inked a deal with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to deploy its Cannabis Licensing solution, aiding in the regulation of the state's medical cannabis initiative.

Following the approval of Senate Bill 47 in March 2023, which greenlit the legalization of medical cannabis under strict guidelines, Tyler's software is poised to facilitate the rollout of Kentucky's Medical Cannabis Program, set to commence on Jan 1, 2025. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services (“CHFS”) will leverage Tyler's solution to streamline licensing and registration processes for patients, caregivers and businesses while ensuring adherence to regulatory standards.

Utilizing Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), Tyler's cloud-hosted platform ensures scalability, resilience and data security. Carlos Luna, Tyler's Kentucky state enterprise general manager, expressed confidence in the collaboration, emphasizing the company's expertise in implementing state cannabis regulation solutions. With a proven track record in supporting regulatory agencies across 11 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Tyler is positioned as a trusted partner in navigating the complexities of cannabis regulation.

Cloud Adoption Aids Tyler’s Growth

Tyler has been capitalizing on the public sector's shift toward cloud-based systems, abandoning outdated on-premise solutions. Continuously upgrading its core software applications and diversifying its product offerings, Tyler aligns with evolving customer demands and technological advancements.

Operating in a vast market comprising 3,000 counties, 36,000 municipalities and numerous schools nationwide, Tyler unlocks diverse opportunities. From property assessment to healthcare, government agencies seek IT solutions for various functions, facing challenges in retaining IT professionals amid competitive job markets.

In the latest reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, Tyler’s revenues increased 6.3% year over year to $480.9 million. The backlog at the quarter-end was $2.03 billion, up 7.6% year over year. Bookings soared 21.3% year over year to $563 million.

However, Tyler is facing some hurdles, like procurement delays and prolonged sales cycles amid economic uncertainties. Moreover, budget constraints may hinder short-term growth prospects for the company and its clientele.

