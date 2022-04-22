Tyler (TYL) to Streamline Utah DPS's Public Safety System

Tyler Technologies TYL recently announced that it signed a contract with the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) for providing a comprehensive suite of public safety solutions. Tyler’s solutions will include the company’s Enterprise Law Enforcement Records, Mobile, Field Mobile, Enforcement Mobile and Public Safety Analytics.

With Tyler’s integrated solutions, Utah DPS will be able to streamline work across its several key departments, including records, investigations, evidence, patrol and command. TYL’s comprehensive public safety solutions will help the agency overcome its current system challenges and strengthen other areas like report writing and data and analytics. The integration will improve staff efficiency and productivity while enhancing community safety.

It is worth mentioning that Tyler has been benefiting from the public sector’s ongoing transition from the on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. It has been continuously advancing its core software applications and expanding its complementary product and service portfolios to fulfill the changing needs of customers and respond to technological advancements.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tyler Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyler Technologies, Inc. Quote

The company has been extensively focusing on extending its major state enterprise contracts as well. Last week, the company announced that Texas signed a three-year contract extension for its payment processing services.

Last month, Mississippi signed a two-year contract for Tyler’s award-winning digital government and payments services, which further extended the 11-year long relationship between the state and the company.

In the same month, TYL announced that it successfully provided its Economic Intelligence solution for New Jersey’s Office of Information Technology. Leveraging third-party data from two of its official partners, SafeGraph and Affinity Solutions, and integrating them into its Data & Insights platform, Tyler aided the New Jersey office to analyze and understand local economic trends.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company added 135 new subscription-based arrangements and converted 71 existing on-premises clients, accounting for approximately $56 million in the total contract value.

The company has been pursuing strategic takeovers to broaden its product and service offerings, enter new markets related to local governments, attract clients and expand geographically. However, it faces significant integration risks due to frequent acquisitions.

Furthermore, Tyler’s near-term growth prospect is likely to be negatively impacted by delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles as public entities focus on issues related to the pandemic. Also, many of its customers are likely to face budget pressure in the near term.

Currently, Tyler carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of TYL have declined 12.1% in the trailing 12 months.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector include Jabil JBL, Broadcom AVGO and Apple AAPL. While Jabil sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Broadcom and Apple each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward to $1.62 per share from $1.46 60 days ago. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have been revised upward by 67 cents to $7.25 per share in the past 60 days.

Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 13.5%. Shares of JBL have rallied 10.5% in the trailing 12 months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by eight cents to $8.72 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved upward by 18 cents to $35.67 per share over the past 30 days.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.9%. Shares of AVGO have rallied 30.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.44 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved upward by a penny to $6.16 per share in the past 60 days.

Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while meeting the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 20.3%. AAPL stock has soared 28.7% in the past 12 months.

