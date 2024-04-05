Tyler (TYL) Deploys Enterprise Supervision Solution at Guam DOC

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL announced the successful deployment of its Enterprise Supervision solution at the Guam Department of Corrections (“DOC”). The implementation revolutionizes the department's parole process by transitioning from paper-based to electronic management, enhancing efficiency and coordination.

With Tyler's Enterprise Supervision solution, parole officers now have seamless access to a unified platform for data, images and documents, both in the office and in the field. This transformation is a milestone for the Guam DOC, streamlining client management and improving data integrity.

Fred Bordallo, director of the Guam DOC, commends the partnership with Tyler, highlighting the rapid implementation process and the solution's immediate benefits in coordinating, recording and tracking the parole process.

Tyler's Enterprise Supervision solution, powered by Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), empowers parole officers with a mobile application for convenient access to records while on duty. This transition enhances operational efficiency, eliminates cumbersome paper files, and ensures centralized and secure information sharing among team members.

Tyler Gains From Cloud Migration

The transition of Guam DOC to Tyler’s cloud-based enterprise solution is one among the many shifts that institutions have done in the public sector. TYL benefits from this shift of organizations from outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems.

The company is also realizing the benefits of optimizing its products for cloud deployment. One of the plus points is the cost reduction as it scaled the deployments of its products on Amazon’s AWS while building efficient versions of these solutions.

Tyler benefits from a stable and consistent revenue stream provided by its public sector and federal clients. The public sector market, in which TYL operates, covers 3,000 counties, multiple departments across 36,000 towns and cities, and schools.

Nonetheless, Tyler's near-term growth prospects face challenges due to procurement delays and extended sales cycles amid macroeconomic uncertainties. Competition from industry leaders like Oracle ORCL, SAP and Workday WDAY intensifies pricing pressure, affecting gross margins.

Oracle has a well-established cloud business that makes it harder for Tyler to gain market share. Moreover, ORCL has the advantage of massive financial and technical resources that TYL lacks.

Then again, Tyler’s other competitor, Workday, dominates the Human Capital Management and Financial Management software solution space.

Despite the mixed scenario, Tyler anticipates 2024 revenues between $2.1 billion and $2.14 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.11 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.2%.

Currently, Tyler, Oracle, Amazon and Workday carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of AMZN and ORCL have gained 18.5% and 17.8%, respectively, in the year-to-date period. However, TYL and WDAY stocks have declined 0.8% and 2.5%, respectively, during the same time frame.

