Tyler Technologies (TYL) to Deploy Enterprise ERP for JPS

Tyler Technologies TYL recently signed a contract with Jackson Public School (“JPS”) to provide its Enterprise ERP solution. The solution empowers the institution to streamline its operations. The solution also delivers services covering various aspects of K12 education that benefit students with disabilities.

TYL’s Enterprise ERP solution manages financials, HR, procurement and revenues. Additionally, the solution ensures a seamless flow of communication between departments, hence, breaking down the data silos.

The Enterprise ERP is also capable of streamlining processes and eliminating duplicate data entry. The entire infrastructure will be powered by Amazon’s AMZN cloud division, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”).

The Enterprise ERP solution also offers the scope of customization to match the unique requirements in order to provide JPS with vendor and employee access deployed in a cloud-based environment. The school has become the second such educational institution that adopted Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise ERP in the past year. In October 2023, Augusta County & Schools in Virginia adopted the solution to streamline its operational efficiency.

TYL Benefits From the Adoption of Cloud Solutions

The transition of JPS to Tyler Technologies’ cloud-based Enterprise ERP solution is one among the many shifts that institutions have done in the public sector. TYL benefits from this shift of organizations from outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems.

The company is also realizing the benefits of optimizing its products for cloud deployment. One of the plus points is the cost reduction as it scaled the deployments of its products on AWS while building efficient versions of these solutions.

Tyler Technologies benefits from a stable and consistent revenue stream provided by its public sector and federal clients. The public sector market, in which TYL operates, covers 3,000 counties, multiple departments across 36,000 towns and cities, and schools.

The company's near-term growth prospects face challenges due to procurement delays and extended sales cycles amid macroeconomic uncertainties. Competition from industry leaders like Oracle ORCL, SAP and Workday WDAY intensifies pricing pressure, affecting gross margins.

Oracle has a well-established cloud business that makes it harder for Tyler Technologies to gain market share. Moreover, ORCL has the advantage of massive financial and technical resources that TYL lacks.

On the other hand, Tyler Technologies’ other competitor, Workday, dominates the Human Capital Management and Financial Management software solution space.

Despite the mixed scenario, the company anticipates its 2024 revenues between $2.1 billion and $2.14 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.11 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.24%.

Currently, Tyler Technologies and Oracle carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. Amazon and WorkDay carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of TYL, AMZN, ORCL and WDAY have returned 29.7%, 80%, 48.6% and 43.3%, respectively, in the year-to-date period.

