Tyler Technologies (TYL) Price Target Decreased by 28.20% to 445.75

The average one-year price target for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) has been revised to $445.75 / share. This is a decrease of 28.20% from the prior estimate of $620.83 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $328.25 to a high of $684.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.67% from the latest reported closing price of $323.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyler Technologies. This is an decrease of 284 owner(s) or 17.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYL is 0.27%, an increase of 13.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 49,066K shares. The put/call ratio of TYL is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 2,029K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,454K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 53.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,384K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 7.42% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,237K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares , representing a decrease of 49.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 0.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,229K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 15.08% over the last quarter.

