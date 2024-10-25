News & Insights

Tyler Technologies price target raised to $705 from $700 at Barclays

October 25, 2024 — 07:01 am EDT

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Tyler Technologies (TYL) to $705 from $700 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported Q3 results and raised its fiscal 2024 margin guide to 21%-23%, which now sets a higher baseline for fiscal 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

