Tyler Technologies price target raised to $705 from $700 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Tyler Technologies (TYL) to $705 from $700 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported Q3 results and raised its fiscal 2024 margin guide to 21%-23%, which now sets a higher baseline for fiscal 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
