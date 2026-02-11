Tyler Technologies Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $65.53 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $65.22 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tyler Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $115.10 million or $2.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $575.18 million from $541.13 million last year.

Tyler Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $65.53 Mln. vs. $65.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $575.18 Mln vs. $541.13 Mln last year.

2026 Revenue Guidance $2.50 Bln - $2.55 Bln

2026 GAAP EPS Guidance: $8.36 - $8.61

2026 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance: $12.40 - $12.65

