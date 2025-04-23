Tyler Technologies Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $81.05 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $54.17 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tyler Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $122.07 million or $2.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $565.17 million from $512.36 million last year.

Tyler Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $81.05 Mln. vs. $54.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.84 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue: $565.17 Mln vs. $512.36 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.05 to $11.35 Full year revenue guidance: $2.31 - $2.35 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.