Tyler: Recurring Revenue Soars 14.9%

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), a leading provider of integrated software solutions for the public sector, reported its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on February 12, 2025. The company posted revenues of $541.1 million, exceeding the expected $540 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were on target at $2.43. This quarter highlighted strong performance amidst a strategic pivot to cloud services and recurring revenue models.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.43 $2.43 $1.89 +28.6% Revenue $541.1M $540M $480.9M +12.5% Free Cash Flow $216.0M — $134.4M +60.7% Recurring Revenue $463.9M — $403.6M +14.9%

Business Overview and Focus Areas

Tyler Technologies specializes in offering a broad range of integrated software solutions for the public sector. These offerings are tailored to meet the various needs of government entities, such as those related to public safety, health, and education. The firm's competitive advantage lies in its comprehensive product suite, which integrates seamlessly with the diverse systems used by government agencies. This comprehensive offering positions Tyler as a market leader in public sector IT services.

Recently, Tyler has been sharply focused on growing its recurring revenue stream, achieved through a shift towards subscription-based models. This ensures stable financial results and the enhancement of long-term client relationships. The transition to cloud solutions, further aided by strategic partnerships, particularly with Amazon Web Services (AWS), is also a key focus. This shift positions them well in a sector inclined towards digital modernization.

Quarterly Achievements and Developments

During the fourth quarter, Tyler Technologies demonstrated notable financial performance. It recorded a revenue increase of 12.5% year-over-year, climbing to $541.1 million. This upward trend can be ascribed to significant growth in the company's subscription and cloud services. SaaS (Software as a Service) revenues surged by 23.0%, underpinning Tyler's successful execution of its cloud-first strategy. Non-GAAP EPS remained stable, coming in at $2.43 as previously estimated, reflecting a 28.6% increase from the year prior.

Free cash flow also saw impressive growth, reaching $216 million, a 60.7% rise year-over-year. This improvement was largely due to strong operational efficiencies and enhanced cost management. The company’s recurring revenue grew by 14.9%, underscoring its effective client retention strategies and an enduring focus on long-term customer relationships.

The strategic alliance with AWS has been crucial in amplifying Tyler's SaaS capabilities. However, the transition from on-premise licenses to a cloud-based model presented short-term challenges in revenue recognition, with some inconsistencies in customer transition timing. Despite these challenges, the shift to a cloud-focused model is seen as critical for maintaining competitiveness and aligning with market demand for digital solutions.

Management reported an adjustment in GAAP net income, showing an increase of 67.7% to $65.2 million, attributed to successful cost control measures.

Outlook and Management's Perspective

Looking forward, Tyler Technologies projects total revenue for 2025 to be in the range of $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Expectations for GAAP EPS are between $7.31 and $7.56, while non-GAAP EPS is anticipated to fall between $10.90 and $11.15. The company remains optimistic about future SaaS revenue growth, forecasted to increase by 21% to 24% in the coming year.

Key areas for investors to watch include the continuation of Tyler's cloud-first transition and its effect on long-term financial performance. Management underscores the significance of cloud services and integrated offerings as avenues for growth. The ongoing public sector digital transformation presents further opportunities for Tyler to expand its market presence both domestically and internationally.

