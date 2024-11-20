TXT's Arm Delivers First Aeromedical Aircraft to Peruvian Air Force

Textron Inc.’s TXT business segment, Textron Aviation, recently announced the delivery of its first multi-mission, aeromedical evacuation-equipped Beechcraft King Air 360CHW aircraft to the Peruvian Air Force. A second King Air 360CHW is slated for delivery in 2025.

What’s Favoring TXT?

With global defense spending rising amid growing hostilities across the world, the investment in advanced defense products, including multi-mission aircraft, has also been increasing. These aircraft serve a nation in core-military operations as well as other crucial missions such as troop and cargo transportation, aeromedical evacuation and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, which are conducted by different law enforcement agencies, apart from the army. Textron Aviation, being a renowned manufacturer of such multi-role jets, enjoys a solid inflow of contracts from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies, like the latest one.



Notably, Textron Aviation’s Beechcraft King Air 360CHW is designed to excel in diverse environments. Its advanced design allows it to operate efficiently in tough and remote areas, making it an important asset for the Peruvian Air Force. Equipped with updates to its airframe, avionics and interior, the King Air 360CHW offers modern enhancements such as an advanced digital pressurization system and a full regime autothrottle system, which improve operational reliability and ease of use.



The cabin’s lower altitude, achieved through higher pressure, enhances passenger comfort, while design features like reshaped cabinetry, contemporary luxury-inspired interiors, CoolView windows and upgraded seating ensure a sophisticated and functional space suitable for demanding missions.



Such notable features of the aforementioned aircraft of TXT are likely to have been boosting their demand, which is further evident from the latest contract win.

TXT Stock’s Growth Prospects

With rising geopolitical tensions and evolving security concerns, nations are increasingly focusing on strengthening their multirole aircraft fleet to support both civilian and defense-related operations. The demand for multi-role aircraft is surging, driven by their adaptability across sectors such as medical emergencies, firefighting, search and rescue and offshore transport.



This is likely to have prompted Mordor Intelligence to forecast a compound annual growth rate of more than 3.5% for the global military multirole aircraft market during the 2024-2029 time period.



This is likely to benefit TXT, a prominent manufacturer of military and multi-role aircraft. TXT’s multirole aircraft include the King Air 260, Cessna Grand Caravan EX and Cessna SkyCourier, in addition to the King Air 360CHW. These aircraft are widely used across sectors like medical evacuation, training, surveillance and search-and-rescue missions.

Prospects of TXT’s Peers

Other defense companies that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding global military multirole aircraft market have been discussed below.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT: Its subsidiary, Sikorsky, is a leading producer of military and civilian helicopters and multi-role aircraft. Its F-16 Fighting Falcon is the world’s most capable fourth generation multirole fighter jet.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 4.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 5.4%.



The Boeing Company BA: It is a prominent forerunner in both defense and commercial aviation sectors, offering several multi-role aircraft platforms. The V-22 Osprey, jointly manufactured by Boeing and Textron’s Bell unit, is a joint service multirole combat aircraft utilizing tiltrotor technology to combine the vertical performance of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft.



The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 19.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 23.4%.



Airbus Group EADSY: Airbus’ A330 is a Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft, which can carry up to 111 tons of fuel in an aerial refueling mission, the highest capacity of any tanker aircraft. On the other hand, its C295 is a robust, reliable and highly versatile tactical transport aircraft designed for missions ranging from troop and cargo transport, maritime patrol, airborne warning, surveillance and reconnaissance to signals intelligence, armed close air support, medical evacuation, VIP transport and airborne firefighting.



The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 10.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY’s 2024 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 6.2%.

TXT Stock’s Price Movement

Shares of TXT have lost 6.2% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 8.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TXT’s Zacks Rank

TXT currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

