TXNM Energy Appoints Henry Monroy As CFO To Succeed Lisa Eden

(RTTNews) - TXNM Energy Inc. (TXNM), an energy holding company, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Henry Monroy as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The move follows CFO Lisa Eden's retirement announcement last year after serving 21 years in the company.

Monroy joined the company in 2003 and has most recently served as Vice President of PNM Regulatory.

In the pre-market trading, TXNM Energy is 0.12% lesser at $56.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.