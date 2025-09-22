TXN Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Texas Instruments Inc. is a member of both the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.64% of the underlying holdings of the fund, as well as the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund ETF (DSI), where TXN makes up 0.54% of the underlying holdings of the fund.
The annualized dividend paid by Texas Instruments Inc. is $5.68/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 10/31/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for TXN, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
TXN operates in the Semiconductors sector, among companies like NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), and Broadcom Inc (AVGO).
