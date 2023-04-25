TXN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $171.09, changing hands as low as $169.34 per share. Texas Instruments Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXN's low point in its 52 week range is $144.4589 per share, with $186.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $169.39. The TXN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

