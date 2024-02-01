Two-Wheeler Electric Vehicles: Paving the Way to Net Zero for India's Middle Class

This article’s co-author is Raghav Khemka, a University of Pennsylvania Graduate student specializing in climate finance and policy, dedicated to facilitating meaningful investment and crafting innovative policies that synergize effectively.

India, a nation of over a billion people, stands at the cusp of an environmental revolution. With an alarming rise in air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and fossil fuel consumption, the need to transition to sustainable transportation options has never been more critical. Two-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs) have emerged as a beacon of hope in India's quest to reach net zero emissions.

Two-wheeler EVs are a category of electric vehicles designed for personal transportation that consists of electric scooters and electric motorcycles. These vehicles are powered by electric motors and use electricity stored in rechargeable batteries as their primary source of energy, eliminating the need for traditional gasoline or diesel fuel.

Two-wheeler EVs produce zero emissions at the point of use, making them a cleaner alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles. In addition to serving a lower emissions option, two-wheeler EVs are generally cheaper to operate and maintain relative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Two-wheeler EVs are less complex in design, leading to fewer moving parts, which translates to less wear and tear, and electricity has historically proven to be cheaper than gasoline on a per-mile basis.

Two-Wheeler EVs: Efficient, Cheap, Zero Emissions, & Scalable

The two-wheeler EV market in India is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by various factors, including government initiatives, technological advancements, and changing consumer preferences. The growth is attributable to increasing environmental awareness, rising fuel prices, and the convenience of electric scooters and motorcycles.

The rapid uptake has cemented the benefits of two-wheeler EVs and led the top industry players to double down on the sector, expanding their product lines to cater to different consumer segments, with new vehicles ranging from affordable scooters to high-performance bikes. Let’s review 5 reasons why two-wheeler EVs are here to stay.

First, two-wheeler EVs are inherently cleaner and produce zero tailpipe emissions. By transitioning from gasoline-powered bikes to electric ones, India can significantly reduce its contribution to air pollution and combat the adverse health effects caused by poor air quality.

Second, two-wheeler EVs are highly efficient in converting energy into motion. Two-wheeler EVs, in most applications, are generally two to three times more energy-efficient than their internal combustion engine counterparts. This translates directly into lower energy consumption and reduced strain on India’s power generation infrastructure. Further to this, as India transitions its power grid to renewable energy, the carbon emissions associated with two-wheeler EVs will continue to decrease, aligning with the goal of net zero emissions.

Third, while the initial purchase price of electric two-wheelers may be higher than their gasoline-powered counterparts at present, they offer substantial savings in the long run. Lower operating costs and reduced maintenance expenses make two-wheeler EVs an economically viable choice for Indian consumers.

Fourth, two-wheelers EVs are a popular mode of transportation in India's congested urban areas. Electric scooters and motorcycles are not only practical for navigating through traffic but also help reduce congestion and noise pollution in cities, contributing positively to the livability of India’s megacities.

Fifth, Two-wheeler EVs are relatively simple in design and have a lower entry barrier for manufacturers. This makes them easier to produce at scale, increasing their accessibility to a wider range of consumers and allowing mass manufacturing to evolve rapidly which has historically lowered costs for consumers in all sectors of electrification.

Substantial Government Policy Tailwinds

The Indian government has been proactive in promoting EV adoption through various policies and incentives. Initiatives under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme and subsidies and tax exemptions have made two-wheeler EVs more accessible to the public.

Furthermore, The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020 and subsequent government incentives have significantly boosted the adoption of two-wheeler EVS. Additionally, state governments have implemented policies encouraging two-wheeler EV usage, such as setting up EV charging stations and offering subsidies and tax exemptions.

Rapidly Maturing Technology

Technological improvements have played a crucial role in the two-wheeler EV sector’s growth. Advances in battery technology have led to longer ranges and shorter charging times, addressing two major concerns of potential two-wheeler EV buyers. Additionally, the development of charging infrastructure across urban and semi-urban areas has improved the practicality of owning a two-wheeler EV. The removable battery segment, in particular, offering the convenience of home charging, is expected to see the highest growth.

Riding a Megatrend: The Rise of India’s Middle Class & Environmentally Conscious Consumers

The rising middle class in India can afford more than just basic transportation but might not be able to afford a car. This places electric two-wheelers at the intersection of affordability and convenience, perfectly suited for the rising Indian middle class.

The middle class in India is also presently enjoying a growing variety of two-wheeler EVs available, catering to different needs and preferences, from urban commuters to performance enthusiasts. This variety makes them accessible to a wider audience with dispensable capital. With the ongoing trend of urbanization, cities are becoming more congested, making smaller, more agile vehicles like two-wheelers a practical solution for daily commutes for the middle class.

This has led to quantitative evidence of rapid uptake of two-wheeler EVs by Indian consumers, with current data indicating that 86% of Indian consumers are open to purchasing a two-wheeler EV.

Growth trends in the Indian two-wheeler EV market are expected to hold. India’s two-wheeler EV market is projected to reach USD 750 million by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44% from 2020 to 2025. By 2030, two-wheeler EVs are expected to comprise 60 to 70% of new vehicle sales in the country.

Electric Two Wheelers: The Future of Urban Mobility in India

The two-wheeler EV market is contributing to economic growth by creating new jobs and opportunities in manufacturing, sales, and service sectors. A significant shift to two-wheeler EVs could drastically reduce air pollution and carbon emissions, contributing to cleaner and healthier cities.

Due to the fact that two-wheeler EVs rely on electricity in lieu of oil as is the case with their internal combustion engine counterparts, the uptake of two-wheeler EVs is additive to the national security goals of India, which is wholly import reliant for oil products.

The rise of two-wheeler EVs in India is a positive step towards sustainable transportation. While challenges remain, the combined efforts of governments, industry, and consumers are paving the way for a cleaner, greener, and more economically vibrant future. This transition is not just about adopting new technology but also about embracing a change in lifestyle and thinking, which could have far-reaching implications for the region and beyond.

