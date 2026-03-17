Two Gold Miners With Different Edges

Key Points

With gold prices rising, miners are a way to enjoy extra upside.

Barrick offers a more diversified, defensive way to invest in it.

Caledonia is a small operator, positioned for expansion and growth.

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Gold prices have breached $5,000 per ounce. For investors who want exposure without buying gold directly, miners are a natural starting point. Barrick (NYSE: B) is a chance to invest in an established player, while Caledonia Mining Corporation (NYSEMKT: CMCL) offers a growth angle through reinvested profits. Let's see which stock suits which kind of investor.





Mining as a derivative

Whatever the metal, miners are effectively a derivative of the commodity. Unlike options or futures, companies don't expire. Like derivatives, miners offer enhanced upside on the change in spot prices of the underlying metal. A 50% gain in gold could translate to a 100% gain in a miner's earnings or free cash flow, depending on margins and volume, which affects the stock price in a similar way.





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Of course, when the price of the metal goes down, the reverse is true. Investors, therefore, need to choose miners well and find ones that enjoy this benefit but don't become insolvent on the downside. After all, mines are very large assets and hard to sell off. Unionized employees may strongly resist reductions in their hours. Indebtedness can go from being an operating cost to an existential threat. Problems can stack when margins are squeezed by lower metal prices.





Barrick's edge as a miner

So if you want dependable exposure to gold, Barrick is a good place to start. It is an established miner with diversified revenue sources. Barrick owns 15 operating assets, most of which are in North America, with select operations in emerging markets. This lowers risks specific to single sites and gives it the ability to rotate assets and maintain production over time.





The way Barrick benefits from gold is clear in the financial results. The price of gold rose from $2,640 at the end of 2024 to $4,345 at the end of 2025, a 64% gain. Barrick's free cash flow grew from $1,317 million in 2024 to $3,868 million in 2025, a 194% gain! This demonstrates the enhanced upside miners enjoy on gold. Barrick's stock rose 178% in that time as well.

Caledonia, an underdog from Zimbabwe

Caledonia is a different opportunity altogether. It has a single operating asset, the Blanket Mine, located in Zimbabwe. Like Barrick, it has been consistently profitable for years. 2024 showed $14.5 million in free cash flow. Anything to derail the lone mine would affect the stock significantly, yes, but there is also opportunity here.



If it expands the number of operating assets, then there's additional upside. Caledonia recently finished raising capital to fund the development of Bilboes, which should become operational by 2028. While Blanket produces 80,000 oz of gold per year, Bilboes can produce 200,000 oz. Being an open pit mine, it can also enjoy better margins.

Until recently, Caledonia had financed its operations with virtually no debt. A $150 million convertible note offering in February, to finance the Bilboes project, changes that. Due in 2033, this gives Caledonia several years to repay it, and every quarter of these higher gold prices makes the debt more manageable. If gold prices remain around $5K, Bilboes could product $1 billion in revenue per year, with the better margins of open pit! This would create much more free cash flow.

Barrick for the risk-averse, Caledonia for the upside

Which miner is finer? Both companies have executed well, making profits and paying dividends to shareholders. Which one is better depends on what one prefers. Barrick is not likely to grow as rapidly but can be a more defensive compounder that rides the benefits of gold. Caledonia's free cash flow can be more volatile based on quarterly events, but it has a growth story that doesn't depend completely on gold prices.

Folks don't necessarily need to buy one or the other. They can buy both, choosing a barbell approach. They can start with Barrick and maybe watch the story with Caledonia in Bilboes, ensuring it executes before putting their money there. Either one is a fine company; just pick the one that fits your risk profile.









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Joseph Parrish has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.