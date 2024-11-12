News & Insights

TWO To Appoint Travis Swenson As CFO

November 12, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), Tuesday announced the decision to appoint Travis Swenson as chief financial officer, effective May 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, William Dellal will continue as the interim CFO for the time being.

Prior to this, Swenson served as CFO of Colliers Mortgage Holdings LLC.

During the pre-market hours, Two's stock is trading at $11.94, up 0.34 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

