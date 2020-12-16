Twitter To Use Amazon Web Services To Support Tweets Delivery

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com's unit Amazon Web Services Inc. or AWS said Twitter has signed a multi-year agreement to provide global cloud infrastructure to deliver Twitter timelines.

As per the deal, Twitter will use AWS's infrastructure and services to delivere daily Tweets. This is the first time that Twitter has leveraged the public cloud to scale their real-time services.

Twitter has been using AWS for more than a decade, for storage, compute, database, and content delivery services to support its distribution of images, videos and ad content.

Twitter will take advantage of AWS Graviton2-based instances on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud or Amazon EC2 to power its cloud-based workloads. Further, AWS container services will be used to develop and deploy new features and applications consistently across its hybrid infrastructure.

Other services that the social media giant intends to use include Amazon CloudFront - AWS's fast content delivery network service Amazon CloudFront and its key-value database Amazon DynamoDB.

Parag Agrawal, Chief Technology Officer, Twitter, said, "The collaboration with AWS will improve performance for people who use Twitter by enabling us to serve Tweets from data centers closer to our customers at the same time as we leverage the Arm-based architecture of AWS Graviton2 instances. In addition to helping us scale our infrastructure, this work with AWS enables us to ship features faster as we apply AWS's diverse and growing portfolio of services."

