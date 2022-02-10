Twitter, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $181.69 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $222.12 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Twitter, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $283.99 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.7% to $1.57 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

Twitter, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $181.69 Mln. vs. $222.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.21 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $1.57 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.17 - $1.27 Bln

