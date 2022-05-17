Twitter Files Preliminary Proxy Statement In Connection With Transaction With Musk

(RTTNews) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) has filed its preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the agreement for Twitter to be acquired by affiliates of Elon Musk for $54.20 per share. The company said the preliminary proxy statement contains important information including the background of, and reasons for, the transaction.

Twitter stated that the company is committed to completing the transaction on the agreed price and terms as promptly as practicable. The acquisition is expected to close in 2022.

