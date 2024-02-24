Twist Bioscience (TWST) Price Target Increased by 19.85% to 41.57

The average one-year price target for Twist Bioscience (NasdaqGS:TWST) has been revised to 41.56 / share. This is an increase of 19.85% from the prior estimate of 34.68 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.81% from the latest reported closing price of 38.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twist Bioscience. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWST is 0.19%, an increase of 32.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 81,523K shares. The put/call ratio of TWST is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 7,213K shares representing 12.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,786K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 49.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,616K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,068K shares, representing a decrease of 9.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 44.32% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,723K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares, representing an increase of 52.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 248.89% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 3,638K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,733K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 3,583K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,484K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWST by 50.48% over the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by 'writing' DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

